RF Steven Souza Jr. hit his seventh home run of the season and went 2-for-4 with one strikeout Saturday night in the Rays’ 4-2 win over the Angels. He hit a 3-2 pitch into Tampa Bay’s bullpen in left field in the sixth inning for a two-run homer that forced a 2-2 tie. Souza now has three games this year with two homers.

2B Logan Forsythe hit a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday night to give the Rays a 4-2 win over the Angels. As a result, Forsythe raised his average to .320 and moved into sixth place among the American League leaders in batting. Forsythe finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a strikeout.

RHP Jhan Marinez was designated for assignment after the Rays’ 4-2 win over the Angels on Saturday night. Marinez, 27, appeared in three games this season. In 3 2/3 innings, Marinez conceded just one run on a home run, allowed only two hits and no walks, collected three strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .154 average. Marinez had not pitched in the major leagues since 2012 with the Chicago White Sox before joining the Rays in spring training.

OF Brandon Guyer is on pace to break the major-league record for being hit by a pitch.

RHP Jake Odorizzi permitted just one hit and one walk in his first four innings Saturday night but received no decision against the Angels. In six innings, he collected four strikeouts, conceded just one walk and allowed two runs and five hits. The quality start was his second in a row and third of the season.

RHP Alex Colome posted his eighth save of the season on Saturday night in a 4-2 win over the Angels. Colome faced just three batters, struck out one, allowed one hit and induced a double play to lower his ERA from 2.45 to 2.25.

CF Kevin Kiermaier stole two bases in one inning Saturday night against the Angels. Kiermaier stole second base with nobody out and third with one out in the fifth inning of a 4-2 win. Though Kiermaier did not score in the fifth, he finished 1-for-4 with a run and a strikeout.

RHP Matt Andriese was recalled fromTriple-A Durham to start Sunday. RHP Matt Moore originally was scheduled to pitch.

RHP Matt Andriese will make his season debut Sunday against the Angels after being recalled from Triple-A Durham. Last season, Andriese went 3-5 with a 4.11 ERA for the Rays. At Durham this year, Andriese amassed 44 strikeouts and conceded only seven walks in 34 1/3 innings while compiling a 1-2 record and a 3.41 ERA in six starts.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez posted his fifth victory in relief Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Ramirez allowed one hit, one walk and a wild pitch in two innings while striking out one to improve to 6-1 and lower his ERA to 1.32.