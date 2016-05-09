LHP Matt Moore will start Monday night against the Seattle Mariners after receiving an extra day of rest. Moore originally had been scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. After going 17-4 and making the American League’s All-Star team in 2013, Moore has made just 20 starts since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2014.

RHP Alex Colome earned his ninth save in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Colome pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his second successive save of the three-game series. Colome and two other pitchers are one behind the American League’s co-leaders in saves, Chicago White Sox RHP David Robertson and Texas Rangers RHP Shawn Tolleson.

SS Brad Miller hit his fourth home run of the season Sunday in the Rays’ 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Miller hit the first pitch from RHP Nick Tropeano into the third row of the right-field stands in the top of the third inning for a two-run drive that put the Rays ahead, 2-1. Miller finished 1-for-4 but struck out three times.

RHP Matt Andriese pitched in front of his mother, Lynn, for the first time in his major-league career on Mother’s Day after being recalled from Triple-A Durham. Andriese retired 13 of 15 batters between the first and fifth innings, permitting just two walks during that span, in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. In seven innings, Andriese induced three double plays among his 12 groundouts, scattered four hits, conceded just one run and three walks and finished with three strikeouts. The right-hander grew up in Redlands, about 55 miles east of Angel Stadium, and went to college at UC Riverside.

C Curt Casali has three home runs in his past five games after Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Casali, who doubled and scored in the third inning, hit a pitch from RHP Nick Tropeano into the Rays’ left-field bullpen for his fourth homer of the season. Casali, who went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts, finished with multiple extra-base hits for the first time this season.