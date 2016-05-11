2B Logan Forsythe came out of Monday’s game with a bruised left shoulder in the third inning. Forsythe was hit by a pitch in the top of the inning, to his left shoulder blade, but stayed in the game to finish the frame. Tim Beckham took over at second base in the bottom of the third. Forsythe underwent X-rays, which came up negative, and will be re-evaluated Tuesday afternoon.

LHP Drew Smyly hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in an outing over any of his past five starts. He heads into Tuesday’s scheduled start at Seattle with a 1.91 ERA since April 13. Tuesday would mark his first start against the Mariners since he was traded from Detroit midway through the 2014 season.

RHP Alex Colome did not earn a save Monday, which would have been impossible since the Rays lost -- 5-2 to Seattle. It prevented Colome from establishing a team mark for consecutive games with a save. Colome and former Ray Rafael Soriano have both gotten saves in four consecutive games, a feat that Colome matched in Sunday’s win over the Angels.

DH Corey Dickerson hit his seventh home run of the season with a solo shot on the first pitch of the fourth inning. Dickerson went 1-for-4 in the 5-2 loss.

SS Brad Miller went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in his return to Seattle on Monday night. He spent the past 2 1/2 seasons playing with the Mariners but was traded in an offseason deal that sent starter Nathan Karns to Seattle.

3B Evan Longoria hit his sixth home run of the season with a go-ahead solo shot in Monday’s fifth inning. Longoria has gone 3-for-7 over the past two games after opening the road trip in an 0-for-8 skid.