INF Taylor Motter, promoted from Triple-A Durham after Saturday’s game, is a versatile player who can help in the infield and outfield. He’ll get a shot to help at second while 2B Logan Forsythe is injured, but could help the Rays at a number of positions, a valuable asset for a bench player.

2B Logan Forsythe was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of a hairline fracture in his left shoulder, sustained when he was hit by a pitch Monday in a loss to Seattle. Forsythe, the Rays’ leadoff hitter who ranks second on the team with a .308 batting average, is expected to miss at least a month with the injury.

RHP Danny Farquhar was recalled from Triple-A Durham before Saturday’s game but did not pitch. He was designated for assignment after the game to make room for infielder Taylor Motter, who will join the team Sunday.

SS Brad Miller hit a two-run homer Saturday, helping the Rays get an early lead with production at the top part of the batting order. If he can fill some of the offensive void while 2B Logan Forsythe is out, it’s a major plus for the Rays in the next month of the season.