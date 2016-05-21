RF Steven Souza Jr. was moved to the leadoff spot and hit a home run on the game’s second pitch Friday. Souza got on base four times, though one of them was quite painful. He was hit on his right wrist by a pitch during the seventh but remained in the game. Manager Kevin Cash decided Souza was the best candidate at the top of the lineup with Brandon Guyer getting a rest. “He did it a little bit last year and we didn’t want to upset too many other people in the batting order,” Cash said. “We’ll get him back in that fifth or sixth slot, where we like him.”

LHP Drew Smyly will try to go deeper into the game when he faces Detroit -- his former team -- Saturday. Smyly pitched five innings in each of his last three starts, though he collected his second victory on the season in a 13-2 victory over Toronto on Monday. Smyly has faced the Tigers once, a Sept. 7 start last season when he allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings and took a no-decision. He is 7-7 with a 3.61 ERA in 52 career appearances, including 18 starts, at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

RHP Brad Boxberger is scheduled to make his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham on Saturday. He will come out of the bullpen at some point during the game against Rochester. Boxberger, the team’s closer last season, was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 2 and underwent adductor surgery. He made two one-inning rehab appearances at Single-A Charlotte, allowing no runs on two hits in two innings with two strikeouts.

C J.P. Arencibia was signed to a minor league deal and assigned to Triple-A Durham on Friday. The 30-year-old Arencibia played 24 games for the Rays last season and batted .310 with six homers and 17 RBIs after hitting 22 homers in 99 games with the Bulls. Arencibia played 12 games this spring for Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia’s Triple-A affiliate, and batted .167 with one homer and two RBIs. He gives the Rays a veteran alternative if something happens to Curt Casali or Hank Conger. “J.P. did a lot of good things for us last year,” manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s just kind of added depth for us right now.”

C Carlos Corporan was released Friday. Corporan, who was playing for Triple-A Durham, became expendable when the team signed J.P. Arencibia to a minor league deal. The 32-year-old was hitting .200 with two homers and nine RBIs in 20 games with the Bulls. He was acquired from the Yankees at the start of the season for cash considerations after signing a minor league deal with New York during the winter.