#US MLB
May 22, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Drew Smyly got deep into the game for the first time in four starts but still wound up with a loss.

RHP Chris Archer will oppose Detroit for the fifth time in his career during the three-game series finale on Sunday.

RHP Brad Boxberger was scheduled to make his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

CF Kevin Kiermaier suffered two fractures in his left hand while diving for James McCann’s bloop single in the fifth inning on Saturday.

3B Evan Longoria hit a solo homer on Saturday, the 500th extra-base hit of his career.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
