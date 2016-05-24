CF Mikie Mahtook, who was called up from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, started in place of Kevin Kiermaier on Monday.

CF Mikie Mahtook, who was called up from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, started in place of Kiermaier on Monday and went 1-for-3. Mahtook, a two-time All-American at LSU and a 2011 first-round pick, played 41 games in the majors last season.

RHP Tyler Sturdevant, 30, was recalled from Durham. He is the oldest Rays player to make his MLB debut since Jason Childers in 2006.

RHP Tyler Sturdevant, 30, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Durham, where he was 1-0 with two saves and a 1.56 ERA in 14 relief appearances. Sturdevant could become the oldest Rays player to make his major league debut since Jason Childers in 2006.

SS Taylor Motter went 2-for-3 with three RBIs on Monday. The rookie is hitting .308 this season.

RHP Steve Geltz, 28, was optioned to Triple-A Durham. He went 0-2 with a 6.06 ERA in 17 appearances, all in relief. He has bounced around the majors for parts of four seasons and is 2-9 with a 4.12 ERA.

CF Kevin Kiermaier (fractured left hand) will have surgery on Tuesday and will be out from eight to 10 weeks.

CF Kevin Kiermaier is scheduled to undergo hand surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He suffered two broken metacarpal bones while attempting to make a diving catch during Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. Kiermaier, considered one of the league’s elite defenders, is hitting .236 with five home runs and 16 RBIs. Mikie Mahtook is scheduled to start Monday’s game in center field for the Rays. Desmond Jennings is also expected to get playing time in center while Kiermaier is sidelined.