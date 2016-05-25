RHP Tyler Sturdevant, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, made his major-league debut on Tuesday and got outs on both of the batters he faced. Sturdevant, a 30-year-old right-hander who spent eight seasons in the minors, got Tampa Bay out of a sixth-inning jam. Sturdevant struck out Adeiny Hechavarria and got pinch hitter Chris Johnson to bounce out.

SS Taylor Motter had the day off on Tuesday, no doubt still basking in his fine start. Motter has reached two homers and five RBIs in just six major-league games, just the second Rays player ever to accomplish that feat, tying Delmon Young.

RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched five scoreless innings and drove in a run with his first career hit. Odorizzi (2-2) allowed two hits and three walks, striking out seven. He worked out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam. As for his hit, it was a line drive RBI single to right.

1B Logan Morrison, a former Marlins player, hurt his old team. He went 3-for-3 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored.