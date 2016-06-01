LHP Drew Smyly was pulled after 78 pitches and four innings, permitting eight runs on 12 hits. That was his shortest outing the most hits he has allowed in a game this season. "He just didn't have it," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "They were able to square up some fastballs."

RHP Chris Archer, who starts the series finale, began the season 0-4 with a 7.32 ERA. In his past seven starts, Archer is 3-2 with a 3.32 ERA, while holding opponents to a .209 batting average.

RHP Alex Cobb, who had reconstructive elbow surgery on May 14, 2015, threw a 35-pitch bullpen season at Tropicana Field. He also mixed in some breaking balls.

RHP Brad Boxberger came off the disabled list Monday, but he could be going back on it. Boxberger left after 16 pitches and retiring only two batters before being led off the mound by a trainer. It was labeled a left side strain, but he will be examined further. "He's going to get evaluated, but it's obviously not good," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "It's not an ideal situation for us; definitely not an ideal situation for him. The guy worked so hard to come back. He actually looked really good. The fastball was jumping out of his hand. It's another unfortunate injury that we'll have to overcome."

RHP Erasmo Ramirez began the season 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA in his first 14 appearances. In his past seven outings, Ramirez is 0-2 with an 8.18 ERA, allowing 10 runs and four home runs in 11 innings.

2B Steve Pearce, who exited after seven innings Monday with right elbow discomfort, was back in the lineup for Tuesday's game.

2B Steve Pearce was back in the lineup after departing after seven innings Monday with a sore right (throwing) elbow. But manager Kevin Cash pinch hit for him in the fifth inning. Cash said it was a precaution with the Rays trailing 10-4 at the time.