LF Mikie Mahtook snapped a career-worst 0-for-19 slump with a third-inning double. It was only his second hit in 22 at-bats since being recalled. He finished 1-for-4, leaving his average at .080.

LHP Matt Moore will start the series opener Thursday at Minnesota. He is 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA in three career appearances against the Twins. Left-handed hitters are batting .327 against him this year. Entering this season, he had held left-handed hitters to a .240 batting average. Right-handed batters have a .273 average against him this year.

3B Evan Longoria had two hits Wednesday after a three-hit game Tuesday. He 9-for-19 in his five-game hitting streak, raising his average to .268. He hit .292 in May after posting a .232 average in April.

2B Steve Pearce (right elbow tendinitis) did not play Wednesday. He was pulled from the first two games of the series at Kansas City with a sore elbow. “I think it’s very irritable right now,” manager Kevin Cash said. “If he needs to play, he’ll play.”

INF Tim Beckham was recalled from Triple-A Durham, where he was 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts in four games after his May 24 demotion. Beckham struck out 42.6 percent of the time, 23 strikeouts in 54 at-bats, in his first stint with the Rays this season. With Steve Pearce nursing a tender right elbow, the Rays felt they needed an extra infielder.