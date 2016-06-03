LHP Matt Moore lasted five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four. He did not factor into the final decision. Two of the hits allowed were homers and Moore has now allowed at least one home run in nine of his 11 starts this season. His 12 home runs allowed are tied for most on the team.

SS Brad Miller went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and ran his hitting streak to five games. Miller is hitting .391 with nine hits in 23 at-bats during the streak. It also marked the 10th time this season Miller has had at least two hits in a game.

3B Evan Longoria went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer off Twins RHP Phil Hughes in the fifth inning. It was his first three-RBI game of the season and second most in a game in 2016; he had four against the Yankees on May 28. Longoria leads the Rays with 29 RBIs and has hit safely in 11 of the last 13 games.

INF Steve Pearce remained out of the lineup because of tendonitis in his left elbow. Pearce entered the game Thursday hitting .298 with eight homers and 20 RBIs in 124 at-bats this season and singled in a pinch-hitting appearance against Kevin Jepsen in the ninth inning.