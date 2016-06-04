RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings of work Friday but did not figure into the final decision. Odorizzi threw a career-high 120 pitches on the night but said he felt good. "I felt perfectly fine throwing 120 pitches, so I'm glad (Rays manager Kevin) Cash let me get out of the jam I was in after walking after the leadoff hitter," Odorizzi said. "I take that as he has confidence in me. I just got to follow through."

RHP Alex Colome allowed two hits and walked two in 1 2/3 innings of work but collected his 13th save in as many opportunities. For Colome, it was his fourth save of more than one inning and his second straight. He earned a two-inning save his last time out on May 24.

3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the first inning. Longoria now has 11 homers this season and leads the Rays with 30 RBIs. It was the second straight game Longoria has homered and he has now hit safely in 19 of the last 22 games. It was the second time in 2016 Longoria has homered in back-to-back games.

INF Steve Pearce remained out of the starting lineup on Friday night because of a sore left elbow. Pearce singled in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter on Thursday.

INF Steve Pearce remained out of the starting lineup because of a sore left elbow. Pearce singled in the ninth inning in a pinch hitting at-bat on Thursday.