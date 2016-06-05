FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Steven Souza Jr. went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in the fourth inning on Saturday. It was Souza's 10th homer of the season and just his second extra-base hit in his last 53 at-bats. It was the first time Souza has posted multiple RBIs in a game since May 7.

RF Brandon Guyer got the day off on Saturday. Guyer is hitting .103 with three hits in 29 at-bats in seven games since May 28.

RHP Matt Andriese allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings on Saturday, picking up his fourth win. The outing was rain-shortened, as the game was delayed 70 minutes while he was throwing his warm-up pitches before the bottom of the sixth inning. It was his shortest outing of the season. He allowed a season-high eight hits but didn't give up a walk and struck out five.

3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the fifth inning on Saturday. Longoria has hit safely in eight straight games and homered in three in a row. It was the first time Longoria has homered in three straight games since August 2013.

