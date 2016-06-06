INF Nick Franklin was recalled from Triple-A Durham to take OF Brandon Guyer’s spot on the 25-man roster. Franklin hit .158 in 44 games with Tampa Bay last season and is a career .203 hitter in 174 major league games with the Rays and Seattle Mariners. He was hitting .258 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 51 games with Durham this season.

LHP Drew Smyly lasted five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven. He did not figure into the final decision. Smyly’s seven strikeouts were the most he’s had in a start since he had eight against Toronto on April 29.

OF Brandon Guyer was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Guyer, who is hitting .271 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 40 games this season, said he hopes to be back as soon as his 15 days are up.

3B Evan Longoria went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and an RBI single on Sunday. Longoria hit at least one homer in all four games against the Twins and had five during the weekend, establishing a franchise record for home runs in a series. Longoria has hit safely in nine straight games and in 21 of the last 24 overall, slashing .344 with eight doubles, eight homers and 17 RBIs during that span. “I altered my swing a little bit. I’ve widened out a little bit and it’s really, I think, just enabled me to see the ball better,” Longoria said. “It’s kind of one of those moments where you realize that sometimes what you did early on in your career doesn’t always work the whole time. It was a change that took place gradually, but now I feel like I‘m in a really good spot. I‘m just seeing the ball well and allowing myself to get into hitter’s counts and taking advantage of those counts.”

1B Logan Morrison went 2-for-4 with two home runs on Sunday. He has homered in three-consecutive games and hit four homers total in the four games against the Twins. Sunday was his first multi-homer game of the season and fourth of his career. Morrison has hit safely in 18 of the last 20 games and leads the majors with a .429 batting average during that span.