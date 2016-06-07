LF Mikie Mahtook was 2-for-5 with a single and a double while making his seventh straight start. He has hit in five of his last six games after a 1-for-21 start. Mahtook hit leadoff Monday for the second straight game and the second time in his career. "We have to get 'DJ' (Desmond Jennings), Mikie, one of them going," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "Ideally it would be both of them. Hopefully that will start tonight for both of them."

SS Taylor Motter had his second career two-hit game and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly while starting for the fourth time in five games. He played in place of SS Brad Miller against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray after making his previous three starts at second base. Motter had been 2-for-22 since his other two-hit game May 23, when he homered and drove in three runs in a 7-6 loss to Miami.

3B Evan Longoria was 1-for-3 with a single and two walks after being named the AL Player of the Week earlier in the day following a week in which he hit .464 with two doubles, five homers and seven RBIs. "He's carried just a huge load," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "He's a really good player, we all know. I know you can't stay hot like that the entire sesaon, but when you have those moments and other guys can follow suit, that's what we are looking forward to to get this thing going."

OF/DH Steve Pearce was given a day off Monday, when the Rays played the first of three games at Arizona, where the DH is not used. Pearce has been dealing with right elbow issues. "He could play, but at the same time I think it is smart to maybe try to utilize him as a pinch-hitter," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "Pick that one spot and not aggravate the arm more than it already is. We need to get him healthy, because once he is healthy obvioiusly we want him out there pretty close to every day."

CF Desmond Jennings was 3-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs while getting a start against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray, breaking a 2-for-26 skid dating to the fourth inning of a May 20 game. "He just didn't get off to the start he was hoping for, we were hoping for, and he just hasn't been on the field that much," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "You lose some timing. We've said it over and over that we need Desmond to get going for us because he can provide quite a bit with the speed and the power combination." Jennings was unavailable for comment after the game.