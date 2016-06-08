2B Logan Forsythe will begin a short rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Rays manager Kevin Cash said, and could rejoin the team early in a 10-game homestand that begins against Houston on Friday.

2B Logan Forsythe (left scapula) is to begin a short rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, manager Kevin Cash said, and could return to the Rays by the beginning of next week. Forsythe is expected to lead off, play second base and go seven innings at Durham, Cash said. “Assuming all goes well, I‘m sure he’ll get a DH day in there,” Cash said. Forsythe, hitting .308 with four homers and 12 RBIs, took batting practice on Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since May 14.

RHP Jake Odorizzi will be monitored during his Wednesday start after throwing a career-high 120 pitches in six innings of a no-decision in his most recent start at Minnesota on Friday, using 71 in his first three innings. “He’s had a pretty good workload his last two, three starts, so we’ll definitely take that into the decision as to how the game is being managed,” manager Kevin Cash said.

RHP Alex Colome did not pitch Tuesday after saving his fourth game in four days Monday, when he pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning in a 6-4 victory at Arizona. ”The resiliency that he has is great, but the way he has evolved into the pitcher, the strike-thrower, the mentality ... he’s coming in not looking to miss bats. He comes in saying, ‘Here is it, hit it,’ and his stuff is so good that he misses bats. Colome is 1-1 and 16-for-16 in save chances with a 1.04 ERA. He had four saves in a five-day period earlier this season and has not missed a beat since taking over as closer in the absence of RHP Brad Boxberger, who has appeared in one game this season after undergoing adductor surgery in the offseason.

RHP Matt Andriese was available in the bullpen Tuesday and will be available on Wednesday, manager Kevin Cash said because of the Rays’ off day Thursday, his normal day in the rotation. “We’re not going to try to stay away from him,” Cash said. “He’s not like an extra-inning or emergency-type guy. He’ll pitch if we need him.” If Andriese is not needed, he could return to the rotation this weekend.

3B Evan Longoria was given his first start off Tuesday despite a 10-game hitting streak and five homers in his last five games. “I hate taking days off,” Longoria said. “It is even hard for me to come to terms with them when I know I need them. It doesn’t come at an ideal time, but I’ve been sore. My body is a little bit worn down. It’s one of those situations where take one now, be smart about it.” Longoria, 4-for-22 against Arizona starter RHP Zack Greinke, is expected to start Wednesday, manager Kevin Cash said. “I hate the fact that it could be misconstrued as trying to duck a guy that is pretty good,” Longoria said. “I’ve faced Zack plenty of times. He’s a quality pitcher, there’s no doubt about that. I really actually like facing the good guys. When you come out on top, it makes you feel that much better. It’s a day that I need.” Longoria received his first day this season on the 10th anniversary of being the third pick in the first round of the 2006 draft.