INF Nick Franklin was optioned to Triple-A Durham. He was 0-for-1 this season with the Rays. He was recalled from Triple-A Durham June 5 to take OF Brandon Guyer’s spot on the 25-man roster. Franklin hit .158 in 44 games with Tampa Bay last season and is a career .203 hitter in 174 major league games with the Rays and Seattle Mariners.

2B Logan Forsythe (shoulder) returned to the lineup after 29 days on the disabled list Friday and went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI double in the second inning. Forsythe is hitting .315 for the season.

RHP Alex Colome worked his way out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth to get his 18th save of the year Friday. Colome walked Jose Altuve intentionally to load the bases with one out but struck out Colby Rasmus and retired Evan Gattis on a groundout to end the game.

RHP Matt Andriese gave up three runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings Friday and improved to 5-0 on the season. Andriese walked four and struck out five on 101 pitches.

1B Steve Pearce went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs on Friday. Pearce is hitting .333 for the season and continues to make a case for an everyday spot in the lineup. “It’s nice to get a good feel at the plate,” Pearce said. “The elbow limited me a little bit but I was able to keep my bat going.”