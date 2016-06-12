RHP Chris Archer had his second-longest outing of the season Saturday, lasting 7.2 innings, but gave up two leads and dropped to 4-8 on the season. He struck out eight and walked none, but couldn’t get the final out in the eighth, and his bullpen wasn’t able to pick up the rest of the way, allowing two more runs.

2B Rougned Odor had three of the Rangers’ 10 hits on Saturday night. His biggest one was a solo homer in the top of the 11th inning to beat Seattle 2-1.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez, facing questions of overuse in the Tampa Bay bullpen, couldn’t close out the eighth inning on Saturday, with a walk and hit batter to load the bases and a wild pitch to bring in the go-ahead run. Ramirez has seven wins and a 2.91 ERA, but the lack of reliable alternatives in the bullpen has led the Rays to use him extensively, with 27 appearances and 46.1 innings.

3B Evan Longoria now has six home runs in eight games after a solo home run in Saturday’s loss. He has 16 RBIs in his last 13 games -- his 15 home runs now are third-most among MLB third basemen, behind only Nolan Arenado and Todd Frazier.

DH Steve Pearce has three straight games with at least three hits -- overall, he’s hitting .667 in June (12-for-18) to raise his season average to a team-best .345. He tied a Rays record for most consecutive starts with at least three hits.