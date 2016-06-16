RF Steven Souza is nursing a sore left hip after diving to attempt a catch on a line drive Tuesday night.

OF Steven Souza did not play Wednesday, one day after he left the game with left hip soreness after attempting a diving catch. Souza said he felt better but remains day-to-day as he recovers from the injury.

LHP Drew Smyly had his best outing in nearly two months, striking out a career-high 12 batters and holding Seattle to two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Smyly was pitching on extended rest, given a turn off in the rotation to rest up, and it paid off with his longest outing in eight starts.

OF Jaff Decker was recalled from Triple-A Durham. Decker, 26, was hitting .233 with five home runs and 13 stolen bases for Durham.

OF Jaff Decker, called up from Triple-A Durham before the game, made his Rays debut in the eighth inning. With runners at first and third and two outs in a tie game, he popped the first pitch up to second to end the inning. He finished 0-for-3 on the night. The Rays' outfield depth is weak with Kevin Kiermaier, Brandon Guyer and Steven Souza all sidelined with injuries.

3B Evan Longoria didn't finish the game as he had his forearm experience tightness during an at-bat in the 11th inning, enough so that the Rays pinch-hit for him with the game on the line in the 13th. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury. Longoria has seven home runs in his last 11 games.