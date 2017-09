LHP Blake Snell was recalled to start Thursday’s contest against the Seattle Mariners. The outing will be the second major-league start for Snell, who is being recalled from Triple-A Durham.

RF Steven Souza Jr. was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a hip injury. Souza strained his left hip while diving for a ball during Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

3B Evan Longoria was not in the starting lineup on Thursday because of soreness in his left forearm.