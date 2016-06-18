FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 18, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Ryan Garton was optioned to Triple-A Durham before Friday’s game to make room for RHP Steve Geltz.

RHP Chris Archer has just one win in his last six starts, including the loss in Friday’s game against the Giants. Archer continues to get into trouble early, coming in with a 9.00 ERA in the first inning of games and giving up another two runs in the first Friday. He lasted six innings, but gave up four runs, three earned, as he dropped to 4-9 on the season.

RHP Steve Geltz was recalled from Triple-A Durham before Friday’s game and pitched a perfect inning, striking out two in the eighth.

SS Brad Miller broke up a shutout with a solo home run with two outs in the ninth on Friday against the Giants. It’s his seventh of the season -- the Rays mustered only four hits off Jeff Samardzija, but Miller got the zero off the scoreboard late. He’s still hitting just .234 on the season, working to be more consistent high in the batting order.

