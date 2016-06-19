2B Logan Forsythe hit his first home run since April and continues to show his power bat best in late innings -- all five this season have come in the fifth inning or later. He has come back healthy and his hitting as he did in April.

LHP Matt Moore pitched well again Saturday -- he has a 1.38 ERA in his last two starts -- but couldn't get the win as the bullpen faltered again. Moore has lasted at least six innings in his last three starts, an encouraging turn from early problems.

SS Brad Miller homered Saturday for the second straight game -- only the second time he has done that in his career. He has three home runs in his last six games after going 23 games without one.

3B Evan Longoria added another home run, his eighth in 13 games, putting him within one of Jose Canseco's team record for June home runs. He has hit home runs against all but three teams now -- the Phillies, Nationals and Dodgers.