FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 19, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Logan Forsythe hit his first home run since April and continues to show his power bat best in late innings -- all five this season have come in the fifth inning or later. He has come back healthy and his hitting as he did in April.

LHP Matt Moore pitched well again Saturday -- he has a 1.38 ERA in his last two starts -- but couldn't get the win as the bullpen faltered again. Moore has lasted at least six innings in his last three starts, an encouraging turn from early problems.

SS Brad Miller homered Saturday for the second straight game -- only the second time he has done that in his career. He has three home runs in his last six games after going 23 games without one.

3B Evan Longoria added another home run, his eighth in 13 games, putting him within one of Jose Canseco's team record for June home runs. He has hit home runs against all but three teams now -- the Phillies, Nationals and Dodgers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.