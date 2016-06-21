OF Mikie Mahtook suffered a fractured left hand when he was hit by a pitch from RHP Josh Tomlin in the second inning Monday. Mahtook will be placed on the disabled list Tuesday, and the Rays will make a roster move to fill his spot.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez had another rough outing Monday. Ramirez relieved LHP Drew Smyly to start the eighth inning in a tie game. Ramirez faced five batters and gave up three runs on three hits, including two home runs. In his last 16 appearances Ramirez is 1-4 with a 6.23 ERA, and opposing teams are hitting .349 against him. "We're concerned," manager Kevin Cash said. "He's played a big part in a lot of our wins but now he's in a rut. We need to get him fresh."

3B Evan Longoria's two-run home run in the first inning was his 18th of the season. He has hit an American League-high nine home runs in June, tying the Rays' record for most home runs in June, set by Jose Canseco in 1999. Over his last 21 games Longoria has hit 10 home runs, batting .550 (11-for-20) with runners in scoring position in that span.

OF Steve Pearce suffered a strained hamstring late in Monday's game. Manager Kevin Cash said Pearce will be evaluated on Tuesday before a decision is made on whether he will be placed on the disabled list.