OF Mikie Mahtook has been placed on the disabled list with a fractured left hand. Mahtook suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch from RHP Josh Tomlin in the second inning Monday. Mahtook becomes the fourth Rays outfielder on the DL, joining Brandon Guyer, Steven Souza Jr. and Kevin Kiermaier.

LHP Blake Snell, in just his third major league start, was very impressive despite taking the loss Monday, a 6-0 decision to the Indians. Snell pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, two earned, and seven hits, with three strikeouts and three walks. "Blake really threw well. The way he attacked hitters was very impressive. He's going to be a big part of our future," Manager Kevin Cash said.

INF/OF Nick Franklin has been recalled from Triple-A Durham to take the roster spot of OF Mikie Mahtook, who was placed on the disabled list with a fractured left hand. This is Franklin's second stint with the Rays this year. In 219 at bats at Durham Franklin was hitting .247 with 5 home runs and 26 RBI.

RHP Ryan Garton has been recalled from Triple-A Durham. Garton takes the place of UTL Steve Pearce, who was placed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring. This is Garton's second stint with the Rays. In six relief appearances in his first stint he was 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA. In 15 relief appearances at Durham Garton was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA.

SS Brad Miller's home run in the sixth inning Monday traveled 461 feet according to ESPN's Home Run Tracker. That's Tampa Bay's longest home run of the season. The average distance of Miller's nine home runs is 423 feet, the second best average in the majors among players with 8 or more homers, trailing only Texas' Nomar Mazara's average of 424 feet.

UTL Steve Pearce has been placed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Pearce suffered the injury while running the bases in the ninth inning of Monday's game.

RHP Ryan Webb made his third rehab appearance Monday night, his second for Triple-A Durham, working one perfect inning with two strikeouts. Webb was placed on the DL on May 30 with a right pectoral strain.