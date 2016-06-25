RHP Andrew Bellatti was designated for assignment on Friday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Another move involving the 25-man roster will also be revealed later.

RHP Andrew Bellatti was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. He had not pitched in the majors this year, going 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA at Triple-A Durham.

RHP Danny Farquhar is going to be the 26th man for Saturday’s split doubleheader. He’s 3-1 with a 4.38 ERA at Triple-A Durham.

LHP Matt Moore continues to have problems on the road. He retired the first 13 Orioles hitters Friday but faded and gave up five runs overall in the fifth and sixth in a 6-3 loss. Moore now is 0-3 with a 6.43 ERA in road games this season. “Matt was really good, then the fifth and the sixth came along,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

OF Oswaldo Arcia was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. He had been designated for assignment June 16 after batting .214 with four home runs in 98 at-bats this season. “I was hoping when we made our decision that he could go to a team that he could an opportunity,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. Arcia made his debut with Minnesota in April 2013 and appeared in 200 of his 251 games with the team during 2013 and 2014. While he hit 40 home runs in the majors, Arcia also struck out 305 times in 967 plate appearances. Coincidentally this is the second time he was involved in a major transaction when the Twins were in New York. In July 2013, he was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after a three-game stretch that saw him strike out 11 times in 14 at-bats.

RHP Steve Geltz was sent down to Durham after Friday’s loss. He allowed one run and one hit in 1 1/3 innings Friday and is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA.

DH Corey Dickerson came into the Baltimore series batting .167 over his last eight games. But manager Kevin Cash moved him from the middle of the order to second, and that shift paid off as Dickerson went 2-for-4, including a two-run homer in the first Friday. Twenty-four of his 44 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

1B Logan Morrison went 2-for-4 with an RBI after entering Friday hitting .127 since June 5.