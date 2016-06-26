RHP Jake Odorizzi continues to struggle and look for wins -- and some better luck. He's gotten 10 no-decisions after being saddled with one in Saturday's 8-6 loss to Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader. Odorizzi was staked to an early four-run lead but it faded away. "I'll take the blame for the loss today," Odorizzi said. "I kind of left our bullpen out to dry. It was a bad time for a bad game with the team scuffling."

RHP Danny Farquhar pitched in Saturday's nightcap, coming up to the team as the 26th man for this doubleheader. The Rays returned him to Triple-A Durham after the game.

OF Oswaldo Arcia is prepared to embrace any role after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins on Friday in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations. He recorded a sacrifice fly in the nightcap and a key walk to load the bases in a two-run fourth. "I am going to come in here everyday to play hard and give a good at-bat every time I get up there," Arcia said. "I thank God for the opportunity and see what I can do." Arcia batted .214 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 32 games this season in Minnesota.

LHP Enny Romero was hit in the palm of his hand trying to protect his head on a hard liner by 3B Manny Machado and had to be helped off the field Saturday. X-rays were negative and Romero said he would be available Sunday. "It's inflammation in my hand," Romero said. "I just saw the ball coming to my face." Romero threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against Baltimore before being forced out of the game.

RHP Matt Andriese (6-1) suffered his first loss in 12 starts this season in Saturday's opener. He allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 4 2/3 innings. It was his first loss as a starter since June 22, 2015 against Toronto. "He did a nice given the recent workload. He gave us everything he had," manager Kevin Cash said. "One inning was basically the outcome. But he made some good pitches."

C Hank Conger continued his recent hot streak by going 1-for-2 with a homer and two walks in Saturday's nightcap. Conger now is batting .333 during the last 14 games with three homers and six RBIs for a Tampa Bay team desperately needing to find offense.

RHP Ryan Webb was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list after Saturday night's game. He is 0-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 17 relief appearances this season.