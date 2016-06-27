RHP Tyler Sturdevant was sent back to Triple-A Durham by the Rays to make room for RHP Ryan Webb, out since May 27 with a right pectoral strain. Sturdevant went 0-1 with a 4.80 in 13 games with the Rays.

LHP Drew Smyly dominated Baltimore coming into Sunday’s game, with a 4-0 record in five career starts. But Smyly, struggling much of this season, ran into problems again. He gave up a first-inning grand slam to Orioles 1B Chris Davis and allowed eight runs in five innings. Smyly (2-8) now has lost four in a row and now is winless in his last seven starts.

RF Oswaldo Arcia has given the slumping Tampa Bay offense a lift in his first few days with the team. He got a sacrifice fly in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader and went 3-for-4 with a homer and a season-best three RBIs Sunday. Rays manager Kevin Cash said earlier this weekend that maybe the change from Minnesota might do Arcia some good. “I feel good,” Arcia said. “I am not trying to do too much at the plate. It’s nice being able to come here pretty much from the beginning and contribute.”

SS Brad Miller has heated up lately. He’s batting .326 over his last 11 games and went 3-for-5 in Sunday’s loss. Miller now has six hits in the past two games -- three hits in each.