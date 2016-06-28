DH Nick Franklin got his first three hits of the season with a two-run double, an RBI single and a two-run home run -- he’s only up in the majors because of multiple injuries hurting the Rays’ depth, but stepped up out of the No. 8 spot in the batting order Monday. His five RBIs are a career high.

RHP Andrew Bellatti was sent outright to Triple-A Durham. Bellatti was designated for assignment June 24 to open a spot on the 40-man roster. He had not pitched in the majors this year, going 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA at Durham.

2B Logan Forsythe went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an RBI double, getting the Rays’ five-run first inning started with a single. As Tampa Bay gets more healthy bats back from injury, he’ll continue to be a catalyst at the top of their batting order.

RHP Danny Farquhar was recalled from Triple-A Durham and pitched in relief, giving up two runs in two innings to raise his ERA to 5.40. Even the low-leverage bullpen spots are on short leashes right now, so he needs to be consistent to stay in the majors.

RHP Ryan Webb was designated for assignment Monday after giving up four runs on five hits in an inning in Sunday’s loss. He’ll likely clear waivers and be sent to the minors, but losing a spot on the 40-man roster isn’t good, given the overall inconsistency of the Rays’ bullpen of late.

OF Desmond Jennings hit a solo home run -- his seventh on the season -- as part of the Rays’ offensive explosion. As healthy outfielders return from injury, some even this week, he’ll be fighting to continue as an everyday bat in the lineup.