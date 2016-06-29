FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2016 / 3:32 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Brandon Guyer, one of four Rays outfielders on the disabled list, was scheduled to DH for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday as he continues his rehab assignment.

RHP Alex Colome -- 19-for-19 in save opportunities this season -- was placed on the 15-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis in his throwing arm on Tuesday. The move is retroactive to June 19, so he could return as soon as Monday if all goes well.

OF Corey Dickerson was not in the starting lineup Tuesday, still limited by a jammed thumb from last week. He was available to pinch-hit if needed.

LHP Dana Eveland's contract was selected from Triple-A Durham and he was added back to the 40-man roster -- he'd been designated for assignment June 15 and cleared waivers. Eveland will help in the bullpen, but not likely in the high-leverage situations that Colome pitched in.

