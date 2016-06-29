OF Brandon Guyer, one of four Rays outfielders on the disabled list, was scheduled to DH for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday as he continues his rehab assignment.

OF Brandon Guyer, on the disabled list since June 5 with a strained hamstring, was activated after the Tuesday game and can play in Wednesday’s series finale. The Rays still have three key outfielders out with injuries, but Guyer has been a spark near the top of the batting order, adding speed to their lineup.

RHP Chris Archer picked up his 11th loss -- tops in the majors -- and lost his eighth straight decision against the Red Sox. He leads the AL in strikeouts again after fanning nine Tuesday, but he has been neither effective or efficient, needing more pitches just to get through six innings as he did Tuesday. He is on pace to be the majors’ first 20-game loser since 2003.

Rookie OF Jaff Decker was designated for assignment Tuesday.

OF Jaff Decker was designated for assignment to make room for the return of OF Brandon Guyer from the disabled list. Decker had struggled, pressed into duty with four outfielders injured for the Rays, and he hit .139 in 29 at-bats with no RBIs and no extra-base hits. He likely will clear waivers and return to Triple-A Durham.

RHP Alex Colome was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 19, so the closer could be back as soon as Monday. He has biceps tendinitis, but the Rays are optimistic he won’t need any kind of extended absence.

OF Corey Dickerson was not in the starting lineup Tuesday, still limited by a jammed thumb from last week. He was available to pinch-hit if needed.

SS Brad Miller had a solo home run, his 10th on the season, but also missed a key opportunity when he struck out with the bases loaded in a 2-1 game in the fourth inning. He is hitting .248 and ranks third on the team with 26 RBIs, but he needs to be more productive as the team’s regular No. 2 hitter.

LHP Dana Eveland had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham, and he struggled again Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on one hit in one inning of relief. His ERA is now 8.15, and he likely will be headed back to the minors once the Rays’ relievers are healthy.