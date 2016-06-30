2B Logan Forsythe went 2-for-4 with a run scored Wednesday, raising his season average to .300. He set the tone for the game by leading off with a ground-rule double off David Price, who took the loss and gave up nine hits against his former team.

OF Brandon Guyer played well in his first game back off the disabled list, hitting a solo home run and an RBI double to bring in half the runs in the Rays' 4-0 win over Boston on Wednesday. Guyer, out three weeks with a hamstring injury, handled himself well hitting fifth in the order, though he's generally used more near the top of the lineup.

LHP Matt Moore pitched seven shutout innings to beat former Tampa Bay teammate David Price, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning in Wednesday's 4-0 win. Moore got into trouble in the sixth, loading the bases on three singles, but he got two huge outs to get out of the jam without any damage.

OF Jaff Decker was designated for assignment before Wednesday's game to make room for Brandon Guyer. Decker was hitting just .138 with no RBIs and no extra-base hits, playing only because the Rays had four outfielders on the disabled list. He's likely to clear waivers and return to Triple-A Durham.