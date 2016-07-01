INF Nick Franklin, only in the game because of an injury to Desmond Jennings, drove in three runs with a two-out double in the third Thursday. He has nine RBIs this week, two more than he totaled in 44 games in the majors last season.

RHP Ryan Garton gave up four hits and four runs in the ninth inning without retiring a batter, sparking the Tigers' eight-run rally. He's been used in low-leverage situations but couldn't close out a five-run lead in the ninth Thursday.

Rays OF Brandon Guyer's home run Wednesday in his first at-bat coming off the disabled list was the first major leaguer to do so since the Mets' David Wright in August 2015, according to Elias. .

RHP Jake Odorizzi lasted only five innings and took another no-decision Thursday, holding the Tigers to one hit in the first five innings before giving up two in the sixth. His ERA dropped to 3.91 on the season.

OF Corey Dickerson was back in the lineup after missing four games with a jammed thumb and he hit well with two hits and a run scored.

3B Evan Longoria has 41 extra-base hits -- most among AL third basemen -- after recording two doubles Thursday.

OF Desmond Jennings left Thursday's game after he doubled in the second inning and the Rays say he's day-to-day with a tight left hamstring. His bat has picked up of late, with four home runs in June, his most in any month since 2014.