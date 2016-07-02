OF Taylor Motter got to pitch in the ninth inning of Friday's loss, giving up a hit before getting the final out. He has now played every position this season except catcher and center field. He was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the game to make room for OF Steven Souza, who is coming off the disabled list.

OF Steven Souza (left hip strain) started a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Friday, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He will be activated off the disabled list before Saturday's game. Souza's bat has been missed. Souza joins Brandon Guyer as key players rejoining the team after being sidelined for much of June.

OF Jaff Decker, designated for assignment by the Rays on Wednesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Friday. Decker was hitting just .138 with no RBIs and no extra-base hits, playing only because the Rays had four outfielders on the disabled list.

SS Brad Miller broke up the Tigers' shutout with a two-run home run in the ninth -- his 11th of the season. He is struggling in the field, however, as he committed his 11th error and another ball went off his glove for a base hit. No other Rays player has more than four errors this season.

OF Desmond Jennings, who left Thursday's game with a tight hamstring, did not play in Friday's game and remains day-to-day. The Rays outfield remains very limited by injuries, with four regulars sidelined right now.