LHP Blake Snell made just the fifth start of his major league career on Saturday. The 23-year-old struggled to find his control against Detroit, which resulted in four walks and a handful of sticky situations. He ultimately escaped with minimal damage -- the three earned runs charged to him could have been many more if he had not buckled down when he needed to -- but a high pitch count forced him from the game after just 5 1/3 innings.

OF Steven Souza Jr. was activated prior to Saturday's game, marking the Rays' 28th roster move in the past 32 days. Souza started the game in right field, and finished 1-for-3. He was hitting .255 (54 for 212) in 57 games this season when he suffered a left hip strain diving for a ball during a June 16 game.

OF Brandon Guyer was struck by a Justin Verlander pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday, marking his 51st career HBP as a Ray, a team record he'd probably rather not hold. Guyer has spent 3 1/2 weeks on the disabled list this season, but still manages to lead the American League in HBP with 16. He reached 50 HBP faster than any player in the modern era (281 games).

CF Kevin Kiermaier reported no problems Saturday after taking 20 swings off a tee. Kiermaier fractured his left hand May 21 against the Tigers, and had surgery three days later. Mikie Mahtook was called up from Triple-A to fill Kiermaier's roster spot in the meantime, but Mahtook lasted less than a month before a June 20 pitch fractured his left hand. Mahtook saw Dr. Doug Corlan on Friday night, and learned he will wear a splint for at least another 10 days.