FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 4, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Logan Forsythe singled to extend his hitting streak to a career-best nine games. The Rays have struggled offensively in the series, but Forsythe has four multi-hit games within the hitting streak.

RHP Chris Archer pitched well, striking out 10 and holding Detroit to three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He threw 115 pitches and continues to not be efficient on the mound -- he needed 49 pitches in the first two innings with just one ball put in play between six strikeouts and three walks.

SS Brad Miller went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss and missed opportunities to extend a 1-0 lead. He grounded out with a runner at third to end the fifth and flied out to left to end the seventh with the bases loaded. The Rays went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

LHP Xavier Cedeno struggled in relief, coming in with a 1-0 lead and allowing both inherited runners to score, giving up two hits in 1/3 of an inning. Between Thursday's loss and Sunday's, the Rays' bullpen has allowed 13 runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.