2B Logan Forsythe singled to extend his hitting streak to a career-best nine games. The Rays have struggled offensively in the series, but Forsythe has four multi-hit games within the hitting streak.

RHP Chris Archer pitched well, striking out 10 and holding Detroit to three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He threw 115 pitches and continues to not be efficient on the mound -- he needed 49 pitches in the first two innings with just one ball put in play between six strikeouts and three walks.

SS Brad Miller went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss and missed opportunities to extend a 1-0 lead. He grounded out with a runner at third to end the fifth and flied out to left to end the seventh with the bases loaded. The Rays went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

LHP Xavier Cedeno struggled in relief, coming in with a 1-0 lead and allowing both inherited runners to score, giving up two hits in 1/3 of an inning. Between Thursday's loss and Sunday's, the Rays' bullpen has allowed 13 runs in the eighth and ninth innings.