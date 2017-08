RHP Danny Farquhar was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. He carried a 6.75 ERA in 11 appearances, with opponents hitting .304 against him, mostly in low-leverage situations.

RHP Alex Colome got the Rays' nod for the All-Star Game ahead of 3B Evan Longoria, who will have a shot as one of five finalists for the last AL spot in fan voting online. Longoria leads the Rays with 18 HRs and 45 RBIs but was caught in a logjam of talented AL third basemen.