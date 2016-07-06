FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Steven Souza was pulled from Tuesday's game after three innings, immediately after he didn't run out a fly ball to center that dropped between fielders for what ended up a triple. Brandon Guyer replaced him and sparked a two-run rally by getting hit by a pitch for his MLB-best 17th time. Souza apologized after the game and said he can't let himself slip, even for one play.

RHP Jake Odorizzi, mentioned as a possible trade target in coming weeks, struggled again Tuesday, giving up seven runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings. He had a 5-4 lead entering the sixth, but gave up three hits and three runs in the inning and drops to 3-4 with the loss.

RHP Danny Farquhar was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. He carried a 6.75 ERA in 11 appearances, with opponents hitting .304 against him, mostly in low-leverage situations.

RHP Alex Colome got the Rays' nod for the All-Star Game ahead of 3B Evan Longoria, who will have a shot as one of five finalists for the last AL spot in fan voting online. Longoria leads the Rays with 18 HRs and 45 RBIs but was caught in a logjam of talented AL third basemen.

RHP Alex Colome was activated off the disabled list and pitched for the first time since June 18, throwing a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday. Colome got two outs on grounders to short on his first two pitches and gave up a double before getting out of the inning with a strikeout. He was also named the Rays' representative for the All-Star Game as well.

1B Logan Morrison hit a solo home run for the second day in a row -- he now has 10 for the season. He opened the year with a disastrous April but has been more consistent and found a power stroke of late. When Steve Pearce returns from the DL, the Rays will work to keep both in the lineup on a daily basis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
