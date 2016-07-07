RHP Dylan Floro was selected by Tampa Bay from Triple-A Durham. Floro, 25, carried a 2.81 ERA with seven saves in Durham.

RHP Dylan Floro had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham to add a new arm to the Rays bullpen. He had a 2.81 ERA in Durham with seven saves.

LHP Drew Smyly has now gone nine straight starts without earning a win, lasting only four innings Wednesday and giving up seven runs (four earned) on eight hits. As the Rays consider dealing a starting pitcher at the deadline, he hasn't helped his trade value at all by going 2-10 with a 5.47 ERA in 17 starts.

RHP Alex Cobb, making his first rehab appearance as he returns from Tommy John surgery last summer, didn't make it through the first inning with Class-A Charlotte. He gave up three runs on two hits and two walks, throwing 21 pitches but only eight for strikes in the first of what is likely five or six rehab starts, returning to the majors in early August.

C Curt Casali left the game after he was hit in the helmet with a bat in its backswing. The Rays announced he had a contusion to the left side of his head, and Hank Conger replaced him behind the plate. Casali went 0-for-2 to drop his season average to .169.

LHP Dana Eveland was designated for assignment Wednesday, one day after he gave up three runs on four hits in the ninth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

LHP Dana Eveland was designated for assignment before the game after giving up three runs on four hits in the ninth inningTuesday. His ERA had ballooned to 8.55 in 25 appearances and this is the second time in three weeks Eveland was designated by Tampa Bay.

3B Evan Longoria, snubbed for an All-Star nod and one of five finalists for the Final Vote, helped his case by going 3-for-4 on Wednesday. He scored in the eighth inning by making a move to avoid a tag at the plate after going for home on a wild pitch.