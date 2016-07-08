LHP Blake Snell pitched well again in his sixth career start, holding the Angels to two runs on four hits in six innings while striking out a personal-best seven batters. He's still 1-4, with two runs or less of support in five of his six starts.

RHP Dylan Floro made his major league debut in relief Thursday. He allowed both inherited runners to score, then gave up another run in the ninth. The Rays continue to search for low-leverage options in their bullpen, and with Floro now on the 40-man roster, they'll give him a long look.

SS Brad Miller went 2-for-3 and brought in the only Tampa Bay run with a solo home run in the eighth. He now has 13 home runs on the season, already a career best and the most ever for a Rays shortstop before the All-Star break. He's hit eight home runs in his past 24 games, though his defense remains a problem.

INF Tim Beckham got a rare look at third base with Evan Longoria at DH, but he continues to struggle at the plate, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts to lower his season average to .170. His occasional power hasn't been enough to offset the reliable outs at the bottom of the Rays' batting order.