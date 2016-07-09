LF Nick Franklin had two hits, an RBI and tied his career high with two stolen bases Friday night. It was his third multi-hit game of the season and seven of his 12 RBIs this season have come against the Red Sox.

RHP Chris Archer, falling to 1-9 lifetime against the Red Sox, twice fell behind Boston by two runs on Friday night. He allowed four runs in the first four innings and then yielded his third go-ahead hit of the game with two out in the sixth, becoming the first 12-game loser in the major leagues. "It's tough," Archer (4-12) said. "You want to go out there and have shut-down innings after we score. I'm typically better than that. I'm typically better than what I've shown a lot of starts this year and hopefully for the team's sake we can still win the series and personally come back after the all-star break and be more consistent, especially from the first pitch on." Archer did tie Boston's David Price for the American League strikeout lead, with 130.

LHP Matt Moore, still putting things together after his 2014 and '15 season were ruined by Tommy John surgery, faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of the series on Saturday. He pitched seven scoreless innings in beating the Red Sox in St. Petersburg June 29 and comes in with 12 2/3 straight scoreless innings against Boston. He has won two starts for the first time since Sept. 24 and 29, 2013 and is 3-1 with a 2.43b ERA in his last five starts.

3B Evan Longoria stroked three singles, drove in the tying run in the fifth inning, and hit a solo homer in the ninth. He is 19-for-48 (.396) over the last 12 games. He has reached base in 23 of his last 25 games against the Red Sox, batting .388 with 20 extra base hits over that span. The home run was his 22nd in the ninth inning or later in his career.