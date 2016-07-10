RHP Jake Odorizzi gets the start in Sunday's series finale at Boston. Odorizzi (3-4, 4.33 ERA) is coming off his worst start of the season, permitting seven runs, nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Odorizzi is 2-2 with a 4.07 ERA in nine starts against the Red Sox, including an April 21 no-decision in which he allowed five runs and eight hits at Fenway Park. He is 1-2 with a 6.21 ERA in six starts at the ballpark. Xander Bogaerts is 7-for-16 (.438) against him, andDavid Ortiz is just 3-for-20 (.150) with five strikeouts.

SS Brad Miller hit his four home run in July, a solo shot in the first inning on Saturday. It was his nine home run in his last 26 games and his ninth career go-ahead blast. Miller tied former Rays shortstop Julio Lugo for the most extra-base hits before the All-Star break (31) in club history. Miller is batting .245/.292/.465 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs through 35 games.

CF Kevin Kiermaier (left hand fracture) plans to play in a rehab game next week and hopes to return Friday after the All-Star break, Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Kiermaier, batting .236/.307/.447 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 38 games this season, has missed 46 games on the disabled list since May 22.

LHP Dana Eveland cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Durham. He has been designated for assignment twice by Tampa Bay this season, going 0-1 with an 8.55 ERA in 25 appearances with the major league club.