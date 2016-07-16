RHP Tyler Sturdevant was optioned to Triple-A Durham as part of the Rays' moves Friday. The rookie was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 15 appearances, working in low-leverage situations. If the bullpen settles in the second half for the Rays, he might not be back in the majors until rosters expand in September.

C Luke Maile, recalled from Triple-A Durham, got hits in his first two at-bats of the season, including an RBI single in the third inning. Hank Conger, who he is replacing as the Rays' backup catcher, had just two multi-hit games in 49 games this season.

RHP Ryan Garton was optioned to Triple-A Durham as part of the Rays' moves Friday. The rookie was 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and picked up his first career save last week. His 1.79 WHIP is among the highest on the team, so he's unlikely to be back in the majors unless the current bullpen options are ineffective or overworked.

CF Kevin Kiermaier returned Friday after missing nearly two months with a fractured hand. Kiermaier was activated and started in center field, batting eighth, a welcome return for one of the team's biggest catalysts.

OF Kevin Kiermaier was activated off the disabled list and played for the first time in nearly two months.

RHP Kevin Jepsen signed with the Rays. He was with the team last season before being traded to the Minnesota Twins as a veteran presence in the bullpen.

RHP Kevin Jepsen was signed by the Rays after being released by the Twins last week.

C Hank Conger, optioned to Triple-A Durham, hasn't been in the minors since 2012. He was hitting just .194 for the Rays, with one RBI and a .125 average in his last nine games. The Rays are giving Luke Maile a shot as the backup catcher.