RHP Dylan Floro pitched well in relief, getting three outs and allowing one hit. The rookie has a 2.08 ERA and was used in a fairly high-leverage role with a one-run game in the eighth inning.

OF Steven Souza had two of the Rays' four hits on the night, breaking out of an 0-for-17 skid with an RBI single in the fourth. He's had three multi-hit games in his 10 games since his last return from the disabled list. He reached base three times or the first time since May.

LHP Matt Moore took the loss Saturday despite holding the Orioles to five hits in seven innings. He gave up a two-run home run in the second -- still had his longest outing since 2013 and has gone at least six innings in eight straight starts. He's a potential trade target for contenders looking for starting help.

CF Kevin Kiermaier returned Friday after missing nearly two months with a broken hand. He still ranks third in the AL in defensive runs saved with seven, behind only Toronto's Kevin Pillar (14) and Kansas City's Lorenzo Cain (10), according to Baseball-Reference.

3B Evan Longoria came in with amazing career numbers against Baltimore's Chris Tillman -- seven career home runs, his most against any pitcher. But he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 2-1 loss Saturday, dropping his average to .284.