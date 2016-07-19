RHP Brad Boxberger (left oblique) allowed one hit on a home run and one run with one strikeout while throwing 13 pitches, eight strikes, in one inning during a rehab appearance for high Class A Charlotte on Monday.

CF Kevin Kiermaier, who typically bats eighth, hit second for the first time since 2014 because SS Brad Miller, a left-handed hitter who typically bats second, wasn't in the lineup. SS Tim Beckham, a right-handed hitter, started against Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson.

RHP Chase Whitley made his first rehab start Monday since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 19, 2015. He struck out the side and allowed one hit while throwing 20 pitches, 12 strikes, in one inning for Class A Charlotte.

1B/2B Steve Pearce (right hamstring strain) joined the team and will be reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday. He went 3-for-7 in two rehab games for high Class A Charlotte, the last on Sunday.