LF Nick Franklin was optioned to Triple-A Durham when 1B/2B Steve Pearce (right hamstring strain) was activated from the disabled list.

LHP Drew Smyly allowed nine hits and five runs in five innings and is now 2-11 with a 5.64 ERA in 18 starts and 0-7 in his past 10 starts -- the longest losing streak of his career. It is the Rays' longest in-season losing streak since James Shields lost seven straight games from May 25-June 29, 2010.

RHP Brad Boxberger (left oblique) allowed one hit on a home run and one run with one strikeout while throwing 13 pitches, eight strikes, in one inning on a rehab assignment for Class A Charlotte at Dunedin. He began the season on the disabled list and missed the Rays' first 49 games after undergoing adductor (core muscle) surgery and then strained his left side in his 2016 debut May 31.

CF Kevin Kiermaier, who typically bats eighth, hit second for the first time since 2014 and went 1-for-2 with two walks. He hit second because SS Brad Miller, a left-handed hitter who typically bats second, wasn't in the lineup. SS Tim Beckham, a right-handed hitter, started against Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson.

RHP Chase Whitley (Tommy John surgery) made his first rehab start since his surgery May 19, 2015. He struck out the side and allowed one hit while throwing 20 pitches, 12 strikes, in one inning at Dunedin. The Rays claimed Whitley off waivers from the New York Yankees on Nov. 20, 2015. He pitched for the Yankees in 2014 and 2015, going 5-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 28 games, 16 starts.

1B-2B Steve Pearce (right hamstring strain) joined the team and will be reinstated Tuesday. He went 3-for-7 in two rehab games for Class A Charlotte, the last on Sunday. Pearce, who went on the disabled list June 21, is hitting .322 in 51 games for the Rays with nine homers and 25 RBIs.