LHP Blake Snell made his Coors Field debut and held the Rockies to one hit in six scoreless innings Tuesday. He issued three walks and recorded a career-high nine strikeouts. Snell is the first rookie to record a scoreless start with nine strikeouts at Coors Field since San Diego’s Oliver Perez on July 7, 2002. He joined Perez as the second visiting rookie pitcher to work six innings at Coors Field and allow one or fewer hits.

INF/OF Nick Franklin was optioned to Triple-A Durham to clear a roster spot for INF Steve Pearce, who came off the disabled list. Franklin was recalled from Durham on June 5, optioned there June 10, recalled again June 21 and optioned once more Tuesday. In 19 games with the Rays, Franklin hit .313 (15-for-48) with one homer and 13 RBIs.

RHP Alex Cobb, who underwent Tommy John surgery May 14, 2015, will throw a bullpen session Wednesday at Tropicana Field. He went 0-2 with a 21.60 ERA in two rehab starts for Class A Charlotte, the first on July 6 when his 30-day rehab assignment began. The Rays have halted Cobb’s 30-day rehab assignment, a hiatus that must last at least seven days to allow the 30-day clock to reset. “He’s had some fatigue issues in his arm, and that along with working with his mechanics, we felt it was the right time to do it,” manager Kevin Cash said.

RHP Brad Boxberger (left oblique) is scheduled to pitch one inning Thursday in his second rehab game with high Class A Charlotte. He allowed one hit on a homer with one strikeout while throwing 13 pitches in one inning Monday. Boxberger began the season on the disabled list and missed the Rays’ first 49 games after undergoing adductor (core muscle) surgery. He then strained his left side in his 2016 debut May 31.

3B Evan Longoria went 2-for-5 with his 22nd home run, a two-run shot that traveled 462 feet and hit the concourse in left field and bounced out of Coors Field. It was the longest homer by a Rays player since J.P. Arencibia’s 464-foot homer Sept. 7, 2005, at Detroit.

INF Steve Pearce, reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday, started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. Pence was out since June 21 with a right hamstring strain, and at the time, he was hitting .322 in 51 games with nine homers and 25 RBIs. Manager Kevin Cash said, “When he got hurt, he was one of the contributors, giving us really consistent at-bats, hitting the ball very hard and playing all over the field for us. So we’re excited to have him back.”