RHP Chris Archer allowed four hits and two runs in six innings with two walks and 11 strikeouts Wednesday at Colorado. He won for the first time since June 6 and broke a six-game losing streak that extended over his previous seven starts. It was Archer’s ninth quality start and his fifth game with 10 or more strikeouts. In 21 starts this season, Archer is 5-13 with a 4.60 ERA and has an American League-leading 147 strikeouts and 51 walks in 123 1/3 innings.

LF Corey Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs. He tied his season high with three hits. It was his sixth three-hit game of the season and second in as many days. Dickerson went 6-for-10 with one double, one triple, one RBI and four runs in his first series at Coors Field as a visiting player.

CF Kevin Kiermaier was given a planned day off Wednesday. Manager Kevin Cash said he left him out of the lineup because Kiermaier hadn’t played in eight weeks due to a broken left hand before appearing in five consecutive games upon being reinstated from the disabled list Friday. Cash said, “We’ll have to try to get him fresh leading up to the next off day (Monday) after the four days in Oakland.”

SS Tim Beckham had a career-high five hits as he went 5-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and one run. He is the ninth Rays batter to record a five-hit game and the first since Mike Mahtook on Sept. 18, 2015, against Baltimore. Prior to Wednesday, Beckham had a total of five hits since June 12, going 5-for-31 (.161) with 12 strikeouts in that span.