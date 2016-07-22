2B Logan Forsythe had a single and a double in four at-bats and scored twice Thursday in the Rays' 7-3 victory against Oakland. Forsythe raised his batting average to .282. He posted his third straight multi-hit game, and he is batting .429 (6-for-14) in that stretch.

RHP Alex Cobb (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and will pitch a simulated game Saturday at Class A Charlotte. If all goes well Saturday, Cobb is expected resume his rehabilitation assignment, Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

LHP Matt Moore (6-7) gave up three runs on four hits, struck out six and walked two in a 7-3 victory against Oakland on Thursday night. Moore pitched at least six innings for the ninth straight game. In his past eight outings, he is 4-3 with a 2.86 ERA, 41 strikeouts and 14 walks in 53 2/3 innings. After giving up a three-run homer to A's CF Jake Smolinski, Moore threw five straight shutout innings. "Matt was outstanding again," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "One pitch he'd probably like to have back. Other than that, he was just incredible, incredibly efficient."

RHP Brad Boxberger (left oblique strain) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance for Class A Charlotte on Thursday. He struck out two and allowed no hits. "Ten pitches, velocity was very good," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Very efficient, two punchouts, so that's a real good sign. " Boxberger is expected to have another rehab outing Saturday.

DH Corey Dickerson hit his 14th home of the season Thursday, a solo shot leading off the fourth inning of a 7-3 victory against Oakland. Dickerson went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. He has eight hits in his past 12 at-bats.

1B Steve Pearce was out of the lineup, as expected, after playing back-to-back games since being activated from the disabled list. He had been out due to a right hamstring strain. With Logan Morrison and Pearce sidelined, Rays backup 2B/SS Tim Beckham made his first start and appearance at first base in his professional baseball career, which began in 2008.

1B Logan Morrison missed his third consecutive game due to a sore right forearm Thursday. He was examined by a doctor and received a cortisone injection. Rays manager Kevin Cash said he is optimistic that Morrison will avoid the disabled list.

INF Tim Beckham, who tied a franchise record with five hits Wednesday against Colorado, homered in the his first at-bat and singled in his second on Thursday against Oakland, giving him eight hits in eight at-bats to tie another franchise record. He shares the mark with Aubrey Huff and Ty Wigginton. Beckham's streak ended when he popped out in the sixth inning of Tampa Bay's 7-3 victory.