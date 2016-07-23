LF Brandon Guyer went 2-for-6 Friday night in a 1-0, 13-inning loss to Oakland. Guyer had his 15th multi-hit game of the season. He's batting .245 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs.

RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched eight shutout innings Friday night and got a no-decision in a 1-0, 13-inning loss to Oakland. He gave up five hits, struck out five and walked none. He matched his career high for innings pitched. Odorizzi, who's being heavily scouted as the Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline approaches, had his second straight stellar start. He allowed two runs over six innings in a 2-1 victory Sunday against Baltimore, striking out seven and walking one. "I felt like everything came out with a little extra zip," Odorizzi said. "Located well, moved in and out, up and down. Typically just what I try to do from start to start. I don't know what more I could have done. I just tried to match their guy (LHP Sean Manaea) pitch for pitch, inning for inning, keep it 0-0 and give us a chance to win. I thought I did that."

1B Logan Morrison missed his fourth straight game with tendinitis in his right forearm, just above the wrist. Morrison had a cortisone shot Thursday. "It feels pretty good right now," Morrison said Friday. Rays manager Kevin Cash said he expects Morrison to be available to play Saturday.

INF Tim Beckham, who made his first career start at first base Thursday, started at shortstop Friday and went 1-for-5 in a 1-0, 13-inning loss to Oakland. Beckham went 8-for-12 with one home run, one triple, one double, four RBIs and four runs in his previous three games before Friday. "Becks deserves and earned the right to be in the lineup," Rays manager Kevin Cash said before the game. Beckham tied a franchise record with five hits Wednesday against Colorado. He had hits in his first two at-bats Thursday, giving him hits in eight straight at-bats, tying another franchise mark. "For what he's done at the plate he's been pretty special the last two days and we want to see if we can keep a hot bat in there."