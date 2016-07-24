LHP Drew Smyly allowed one run and six hits, struck out one and walked one in six innings but got a no-decision Saturday night as the Oakland A's rallied for a 4-3, walk-off win. Smyly hasn't won since May 16 at Toronto. "When you leave the game with the lead, you know your team's got a chance to win," Smyly said. "It didn't work out tonight. It's unfortunate, but this game doesn't come easy for anybody." The Rays led 2-1 when Smyly left the game and 3-1 going into the bottom of the ninth inning.

RHP Alex Cobb (Tommy John surgery, May 2015) threw a two-inning, 35-pitch simulated game at Class A Charlotte on Saturday. "Everything felt fine," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He was happy with it, and we'll probably have an update tomorrow on what the next step is."

RHP Brad Boxberger (left oblique strain), the American League save leader in 2015, made his third rehab outing for Class A Charlotte on Saturday and gave up one run and two hits while striking out one in an inning. He threw 22 pitches. "Velo was very good again so that's exciting to see," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I'll give him a call most likely tomorrow, see how he comes in and then we'll decide the next step for where he's going to pitch again." Boxberger reportedly said he feels ready to return to the Rays. "I'm glad he feels that way," Cash said. "We got to do what's right for us and obviously Box. I know (he's) itching to get back, but at the same time, this has been quite the process, quite the season for him. We want to make sure he's totally healthy. We're going to discuss it internally and I'll probably give him a call tomorrow and see where he's at and then get his input also."

RHP Alex Colome's record streak of 21 saves to start the season ended Saturday night when he gave up two home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 4-3 walk-off loss to Oakland. Colome's streak ended one game shy of tying Fernando Rodney's franchise record for the longest overall save streak, set in 2012. Colome gave up a two-run homer to A's OF Jake Smolinski with one out and a walk-off solo shot to rookie 3B Ryon Healy with two outs. "Completely uncharacteristic of him because he's been outstanding for us all year," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Colome. "Can't wait to get him back out there tomorrow."

1B Logan Morrison (sore right forearm) was out of the starting lineup for the fifth straight game on Saturday night against Oakland but was available to play. "He said he feels considerably better again," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Morrison had a cortisone injection Thursday.

LF Desmond Jennings (left hamstring strain) hit against RHP Alex Cobb (Tommy John surgery, May 2015) in a two-inning simulated game on Saturday at Class A Charlotte. "I think he went and ran bases and also hit live batting practice with the club," Kevin Cash said. Jennings has been on the disabled list since July 4, retroactive to July 1.